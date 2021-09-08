Vivotek IP cameras adopted for MRT in Bangkok

Smart security surveillance solution provider Vivotek had a total of 570 MD8563-EH mobile dome network cameras adopted for a newly completed mass rapid transit (MRT) system across Bangkok, Thailand, according to the company.

MD8563-EH features vandal-roof IK10-rated metal casing, IP67-rated ruggedized design. It complies with EN50155 TX standards for in-train communication, which withstands shock, vibration, humidity, dust, and fluctuation in temperature. The camera is equipped with WDR (wide dynamic range) Pro function to enable visibility in high contrast environment.

A total of 570 MD8563-EH cameras are deployed in the MRT system: 18 cameras are installed in each of the10 four-car trains and 26 ones in each of the 15 six-car trains, Vivotek said. The MRT system is under trial run beginning August 2, 2021, and will come into commercial operation in November 2021, Vivotek noted.

Taiwan-based Glory Technology, a subcontractor for planning and design for the railway communications system used in the MRT trains, selected Vivotek-developed MD8563-EH, Vivotek indicated.

Besides MRT trains, mobile dome network cameras can be used in public buses and railway trains, Vivotek said.

Vivotek posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.806 billion (US$100 million), gross margin of 31.75%, operating profit of NT$85.2 million, net profit of NT$138.6 million, and net EPS of NT$1.60 for the first half of 2021.

Mobile dome IP cameras installed in MRT trains

Photo: Vivotek