Vivotek ramping up IP surveillance camera output

Ninelu Tu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Vivotek, a Taiwan-based provider of security surveillance solutions, will ramp up its output for IP surveillance cameras by 40% in June 2021 when it commences the operations of its new automated production line, according to company president Alex Liao.

In response to increasing demand for security control products, Vivotek plans to automate one of its production lines at its plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, to boost its output, Liao said.

The automation projects will also enable the firm to enhance its presence in AIoT and cloud image security markets, Liao added.

The company has reported revenues of NT$468.89 million (US$16.88 million) for April, down 1.25% sequentially but up 1.16% on year. For January-April, revenues totaled NT$1.75 billion, increasing 14.32% from a year earlier.

The firm's performance will continue to grow quarter by quarter in the second half of 2021 if the current tight supply of some crucial parts and components improves, Liao said.