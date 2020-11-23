Vivotek automating production line

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Vivotek is automating a production line for IP surveillance cameras with the project to be completed in first-quarter 2021, according to company president Alex Liao.

The automation project is being done with help from Vivitoek's parent company, Delta Electronics, Liao said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vivotek is developing AI-based solutions that recognize masked faces and detect the social distance among people, Liao said.

Vivotek ships surveillance cameras on own-brand and ODM bases. For the own-brand shipments, Vivotek will enhance marketing of products used in retail and traffic monitoring, and will continue developing products in compliance with US NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), Liao noted, adding Vivotek will set up a Taiwan technical support center in December 2020.

Vivotek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$399.6 million (US$13.7 million) for October, increasing 5.81% sequentially but decreasing 18.83% on year.

Vivotek: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 1,327 (5.38%) (15.95%) 4,308 (17.54%) Gross margin 35.88% 4.36pp 3.24pp 33.60% 3.21pp Operating profit 98.5 249.59% 27.02% 219.6 (18.76%) Net profit 62.5 71.47% 2.12% 178.1 (25.10%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.76 2.32

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020