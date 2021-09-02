Taiwan metal chassis makers turning to niche businesses for growth

Taiwan-based metal chassis makers such as Catcher Technology and Golden Huang Long Construction have begun pushing into non-PC areas in a bid to maintain their revenue growth.

Catcher has recently announced to invest a total of NT$3 billion (US$107.26 million) over several years to establish a subsidiary, targeting primarily medical care applications.

After selling its smartphone chassis factories in China to China-based Lens Technology, Catchers is now devoting resources to the notebook chassis business and will also step up development of automotive and medical care applications in the future.

Golden Huang Long, which invested in metal chassis maker Nextech Precision Industries in 2014 and became its largest shareholder, still had 70% of its IT revenues contributed by smartphone chassis in the first half of 2020.

Because of Chinese makers' fierce competition, Golden Huang Long is now turning to develop smart fitness equipment and industrial robots. In the first half of 2021, 60% of Golden Huang Long's IT revenues were generated by sales of smart fitness equipment and 10% by industrial robots, while smartphone chassis only accounted for less than 10%.