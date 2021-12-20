中文網
    Tian Zheng International to set up factory in Taiwan

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Passive component testing/packaging equipment maker Tian Zheng International Precision Machinery will invest NT$500 million (US$17.9 million) to construct a factory in southern Taiwan specifically for the production of high-end equipment, according to the company.

    Tian Zheng focuses on the production of equipment used to test and package resistors, capacitors and inductors at its factory in southern China. The company is upgrading business operation by developing high-end equipment used to test SOP (small outline package), DFN (dual flat no-lead) and QFN (quad flat no-lead) ICs, test/package LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) wave filters, and probe/sort, probe/package miniLED chips, with these products being in process of certification.

    Besides, Tian Zheng will extend production of back-end passive component testing/packaging equipment to that of front-end equipment and is developing passive component stackers, hypersalivation machines and printers with the corresponding technology licensed from Japan-based makers and transferred from Taiwan-based ones.

    The new factory will be used to produce this high-end equipment, with first-phase production to kick off at the end of 2022 or in the first quarter of 2023 and 50% of the designed production capacity to be completed by the end of 2023.

    Back-end passive component testing/packaging equipment took up 77% of 2020 consolidated revenues and 68% of those for January-September 2021, and Tian Zheng aims to decrease the revenue proportion to 50-60% in three years.

    Tian Zheng has reported consolidated revenues of NT$111.3 million for November, slipping 0.86% on month but soaring 177.33% on year, and those of NT$1.044 billion for January-November, hiking 116.96% on year.

