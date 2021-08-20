中文網
    E Ink Holdings to expand production capacity for e-paper materials
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Electronic paper (e-paper) maker E Ink Holdings, in view of continued strong demand for e-paper, will expand production capacity for e-paper materials, mainly PI (polyimide) varnish and PI roll, by adding four production lines, according to company chairman and CEO Johnson Lee at an August 19 investor conference.

    Based on orders received and in talk, robust demand for e-paper will remain until 2022, Lee said.

    E Ink currently has two e-paper material production lines in operation, and will complete the first additional one by the end of 2021 and the second additional one in 2022, Lee noted. However, E Ink will not expand production capacity for e-paper modules for the time being, but will automate such production lines, Lee indicated.

    Mainly for the capacity expansion, capital expenditure in 2021 is expected to increase from originally budgeted NT$1.0-1.5 billion (US$35.7-53.6 million) to NT$1.5-2.0 billion, Lee said.

    E Ink's e-paper module factory in Yangzhou, eastern China, has been impacted by recurring coronavirus pandemic conditions, for the local government took strict measures to control traffic and people's mobility, and consequently, production at the factory has decreased a great deal, Lee noted. In addition to reduced production, many shipments from the factory have been deferred, Lee indicated. The impact is expected to be reflected on August consolidated revenues, Lee added.

    After the local government lifts the control, E Ink will make the most efforts to hike production and clean deferred shipments in backlog during September-December 2021, Lee said.

    While the cost for components and materials rose continually in the first half of 2021, E Ink has not hiked quotes to reflect increases in cost because E Ink aims to expand the e-paper market, Lee noted. But if such cost further rises in the second half of 2021, E Ink is likely to upward adjust quotes for e-paper modules, Lee indicated.

    E Ink posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.050 billion, gross margin of 40.92%, operating profit of NT$317.9 million, net profit of NT$1.392 billion, and net EPS of NT$1.23 for the second quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$8.486 billion, gross margin of 45.60%, operating profit of NT$1.286 billion, net profit of NT$2.559 billion and net EPS of NT$2.26 for the first half of the year, with the consolidated revenues, operating profit, and net profit being the respectively highest half-year levels since 2012.

    E Ink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.664 billion for July, up 20.20% on month and 18.87% on year, and those of NT$10.151 billion for January-July, rising 26.04% on year.

