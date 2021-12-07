中文網
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 35min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    E Ink breaks ground for new building

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    E Ink holds groundbreaking ceremony at HSP. Credit: E Ink

    E Ink Holdings on December 6 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a building that will house an R&D and production center of electronic ink film and color e-paper at Hsinchu Science Park, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

    The building will be completed in 2023, E Ink said.

    In addition to an e-paper material production line in the US and another in northern Taiwan, E ink is setting up four additional ones in northern Taiwan, the company said.

    The first additional line has been completed and is in trial run at present; the second and third ones will be completed in second-quarter 2022 and the fourth in fourth-quarter 2022, E Ink noted, adding total e-paper material production capacity will expand by 4-5 times.

    The new building to be constructed can house six e-paper material production lines, it said.

    Categories
    Display components Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    E Ink E Ink Holdings e-paper Taiwan
    Companies
    E Ink Holdings
