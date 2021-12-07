E Ink breaks ground for new building

E Ink Holdings on December 6 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a building that will house an R&D and production center of electronic ink film and color e-paper at Hsinchu Science Park, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

The building will be completed in 2023, E Ink said.

In addition to an e-paper material production line in the US and another in northern Taiwan, E ink is setting up four additional ones in northern Taiwan, the company said.

The first additional line has been completed and is in trial run at present; the second and third ones will be completed in second-quarter 2022 and the fourth in fourth-quarter 2022, E Ink noted, adding total e-paper material production capacity will expand by 4-5 times.

The new building to be constructed can house six e-paper material production lines, it said.