AIDC looks to sell electric bus to US and Japan

Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development (AIDC) has partnered up with Tangeng Advanced Vehicles (TAV) to build Taiwan's first low-floor electric bus and has formed an electric bus alliance, Commercial Taiwan Partnership (CTP), with 10 other suppliers in Taiwan.

The bus will be unveiled in the fourth quarter this year.

With AIDC's aerospace composite material technology and lightweight engineering, the bus will be made of lightweight aluminum alloy to reduce energy consumption.

Demand for electric buses in the US and Japan is surging. Every year, about 50,000 electric school buses and city buses were eliminated in the US, according to industry observers. While the EV industry in the US is still at its beginning phase, Europe's commercial EV makers are eyeing the US market.

Taiwan's electric bus supply chain is also looking to explore markets overseas. The CTP alliance includes AIDC, Tangeng, Allis Electric, Tatung, Cub Elecparts, Info-Tek, Sojitz, and Denso.