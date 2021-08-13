中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 14, 2021
    12:24
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    AIDC looks to sell electric bus to US and Japan
    Chloe Liao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development (AIDC) has partnered up with Tangeng Advanced Vehicles (TAV) to build Taiwan's first low-floor electric bus and has formed an electric bus alliance, Commercial Taiwan Partnership (CTP), with 10 other suppliers in Taiwan.

    The bus will be unveiled in the fourth quarter this year.

    With AIDC's aerospace composite material technology and lightweight engineering, the bus will be made of lightweight aluminum alloy to reduce energy consumption.

    Demand for electric buses in the US and Japan is surging. Every year, about 50,000 electric school buses and city buses were eliminated in the US, according to industry observers. While the EV industry in the US is still at its beginning phase, Europe's commercial EV makers are eyeing the US market.

    Taiwan's electric bus supply chain is also looking to explore markets overseas. The CTP alliance includes AIDC, Tangeng, Allis Electric, Tatung, Cub Elecparts, Info-Tek, Sojitz, and Denso.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    Japan US
    Related stories
    Jul 30
    E-bus platforms for emerging markets: Q&A with Monika Mikac, CBO of QEV Technologies
    Jul 8
    Foxtron cooperates with San-Ti Group to promote electric buses
    May 20
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Apr 16
    Mobiletron expects electric bus revenue proportion to reach 30% in 2021
    Mar 30, 2020
    AIDC-led team lands NT$62 billion in orders from aircraft makers
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research