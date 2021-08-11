中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    11:11
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    Zheng Ding, Flexium starting volume FPCB shipments for new iPhones
    1h 56min ago
    PCB maker GCE sees order visibility extended
    Aug 11, 22:15
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Aug 11, 22:10
    Ennostar to hike capacity for mini LED chips
    Aug 11, 22:06
    Taiwan analog IC suppliers may gain shifted orders from US
    Aug 11, 21:59
    DRAM prices unlikely to collapse in 2022, says Apacer president
    Aug 11, 21:51
    Notebook component suppliers post disappointing 2Q21 results
    Aug 11, 21:44
    Asustek sees PC supply continue lagging demand
    Aug 11, 21:33
    Sercomm seeing orders swell
    Aug 11, 21:25
    Automotive IC supply remains tight
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Pegatron expects 3Q21 shipments for notebooks to increase 15-20%
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Hinge makers see gross margins come under downward pressure
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based makers of hinges used in notebooks and LCD monitors have been under impact from material cost increases and intensifying price competition from China-based fellow makers, resulting in sharp drops in gross margin in second-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

    Jarllytec saw second-quarter 2021 gross margin of 14.09%, down 4.35pp on quarter and 6.25pp on year, while gross margin for Syncmold reached 13.16%, slipping 7.21pp sequentially and 15.29pp on year, the sources said.

    Prices for cold-rolled steel have risen 70-80% from levels in late 2020 and those for plastic materials have doubled, the sources noted. For orders with quotes already agreed in early 2021 or earlier, clients have refused to accept adjustments and consequently Taiwan-based hinge makers have to absorb the additional cost, the sources indicated.

    Besides, Dell has chosen China-based hinge makers as additional suppliers to reduce total production cost for new LCD monitor models, for China-based makers offer lower quotes, the sources said, adding Chinese competitors have brought pressure on Taiwan-based hinge makers.

    Taiwan-based hinge makers are enhancing their competitiveness through production automation of production to decrease production and hike yield rates, the sources indicated, adding they are also seeking new orders for hinges used in foldable smartphones and fitness equipment.

    Jarllytec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$512.3 million (US$18.3 million) for July, decreasing 19.39% on month but increasing 171.9% on year, while those of NT$834.8 for Syncmold rose 1.06% on month and 8.00% on year. Jarllytec had January-July consolidated revenues of NT$3.838 billion growing 37.22% on year and those of NT$5.653 billion for Syncmold rose 9.23%.

    Jarllytec and Syncmold: 2Q21 financial results (NT$m)

    Jarllytec

    Syncmold

    2Q21

    1H21

    2Q21

    1H21

    Consolidated revenues

    1,797

    3,325

    2,525

    4,819

    Gross margin

    14.09%

    16.08%

    13.16%

    16.58%

    Operating profit

    21.6

    69.8

    58.0

    224.4

    Net profit

    13.4

    76.0

    24.7

    150.8

    Net EPS (NT$)

    0.22

    1.26

    0.20

    1.22

    Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

