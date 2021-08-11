Hinge makers see gross margins come under downward pressure

Taiwan-based makers of hinges used in notebooks and LCD monitors have been under impact from material cost increases and intensifying price competition from China-based fellow makers, resulting in sharp drops in gross margin in second-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

Jarllytec saw second-quarter 2021 gross margin of 14.09%, down 4.35pp on quarter and 6.25pp on year, while gross margin for Syncmold reached 13.16%, slipping 7.21pp sequentially and 15.29pp on year, the sources said.

Prices for cold-rolled steel have risen 70-80% from levels in late 2020 and those for plastic materials have doubled, the sources noted. For orders with quotes already agreed in early 2021 or earlier, clients have refused to accept adjustments and consequently Taiwan-based hinge makers have to absorb the additional cost, the sources indicated.

Besides, Dell has chosen China-based hinge makers as additional suppliers to reduce total production cost for new LCD monitor models, for China-based makers offer lower quotes, the sources said, adding Chinese competitors have brought pressure on Taiwan-based hinge makers.

Taiwan-based hinge makers are enhancing their competitiveness through production automation of production to decrease production and hike yield rates, the sources indicated, adding they are also seeking new orders for hinges used in foldable smartphones and fitness equipment.

Jarllytec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$512.3 million (US$18.3 million) for July, decreasing 19.39% on month but increasing 171.9% on year, while those of NT$834.8 for Syncmold rose 1.06% on month and 8.00% on year. Jarllytec had January-July consolidated revenues of NT$3.838 billion growing 37.22% on year and those of NT$5.653 billion for Syncmold rose 9.23%.

Jarllytec and Syncmold: 2Q21 financial results (NT$m) Jarllytec Syncmold 2Q21 1H21 2Q21 1H21 Consolidated revenues 1,797 3,325 2,525 4,819 Gross margin 14.09% 16.08% 13.16% 16.58% Operating profit 21.6 69.8 58.0 224.4 Net profit 13.4 76.0 24.7 150.8 Net EPS (NT$) 0.22 1.26 0.20 1.22

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021