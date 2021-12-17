中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:40
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Hiwin to produce EV-use ball screws

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Hiwin. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies will undertake trial production of ball screws used in steering systems, brake systems and speed control systems of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles in 2023 and begin volume production in 2024, according to Hiwin Group president Eric Chuo.

    Hiwin has received inquires from Europe-based potential clients who forecast demand for 500,000 such ball screws a year, Chuo said.

    Hiwin has obtained orders for large-size linear guideways with shipments scheduled until May 2022 and those for small- to medium-size ones with shipments scheduled until February-March 2022, Chuo noted.

    Hiwin Mikrosystem, a member of the Hiwin Group, has obtained orders for motion control components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2022 and those for wafer robots and wafer-carrying systems with shipments scheduled until the end of second-quarter 2022, Chuo indicated.

    For 2022 business outlook, Hiwin expects demand to grow significantly in North America and Europe, and slowly in China, Chuo noted.

    Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.262 billion (US$81.2 million) for November, dipping 6.16% sequentially but rising 10.63% year-on-year, and those of NT$25.243 billion for January-November grew 31.90% year-on-year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Related stories
    Nov 8
    Hiwin sees China clients impacted by power supply restrictions
    Aug 11
    Hiwin has strong order visibility
    Jul 15
    Hiwin June revenues hit 32-month high
    Jun 25
    Hiwin breaks ground for plant in Japan
    Mar 26
    Hiwin develops EV-use smart ball screws
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021