Hiwin to produce EV-use ball screws

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies will undertake trial production of ball screws used in steering systems, brake systems and speed control systems of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles in 2023 and begin volume production in 2024, according to Hiwin Group president Eric Chuo.

Hiwin has received inquires from Europe-based potential clients who forecast demand for 500,000 such ball screws a year, Chuo said.

Hiwin has obtained orders for large-size linear guideways with shipments scheduled until May 2022 and those for small- to medium-size ones with shipments scheduled until February-March 2022, Chuo noted.

Hiwin Mikrosystem, a member of the Hiwin Group, has obtained orders for motion control components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2022 and those for wafer robots and wafer-carrying systems with shipments scheduled until the end of second-quarter 2022, Chuo indicated.

For 2022 business outlook, Hiwin expects demand to grow significantly in North America and Europe, and slowly in China, Chuo noted.

Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.262 billion (US$81.2 million) for November, dipping 6.16% sequentially but rising 10.63% year-on-year, and those of NT$25.243 billion for January-November grew 31.90% year-on-year.