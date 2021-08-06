中文網
    OSATs, power chips makers gain shifted orders from ASEAN
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Shortages of automotive MOSFET and power management ICs are getting worse as many IDMs including Infinenon and On-Semi are operating at reduced capacity at their plants in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia amid lockdowns, enabling Taiwan's OSATs and power chips vendors to land shifted orders, according to industry sources.

    ASE Technology and second-tier peers, including Greatek Electronics, Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE), Lingsen Precision Industries, and Taiwan IC Packaging, have seen part of their new wire-bonders under installation starting August, allowing them to handle backend service orders shifted from Southeast Asian countries in the fourth quarter of the year. However, their existing capacity has been fully booked through at least the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

    Taiwan-based 6-inch wafer foundry houses Episil Technologies, MoselVitelic, and Nuvoton Technology have also allocated more capacity to process automotive MOSFET and PMIC chips bearing higher gross margins, with many of the orders released by IDMs operating plants in Southeast Asia, the sources continued.

    Even automotive diode makers such as Eris Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor, Panjit International, and Actron Technology have also enjoyed a significant surge in orders for automotive and IT applications, the sources said.

