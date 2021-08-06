中文網
    Chicony Power may hit record revenues in 3Q21, says president
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Switching power supply maker Chicony Power Technology is likely to see consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2021 hit a quarterly record, according to company president Peter Tseng.

    Demand for power supplies used in desktop PCs, notebooks and game consoles is expected to remain robust in the third quarter, which is traditionally a peak season, Tseng said at an August 5 investors conference.

    In terms of applications, desktop and notebook PCs accounted for 46% of the second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$9.627 billion (US$344 million), devices used in cloud computing and smart solutions for 43%, and consumer electronics for 11%.

    Chicony Power has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.142 billion for July, decreasing 1.65% sequentially but increasing 4.80% on year, and those of NT$22.751 billion for January-July grew 20.10% on year.

    Chicony Power: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    9,627

    (3.56%)

    4.20%

    19,609

    22.95%

    Gross margin

    17.99%

    1.49pp

    (1.35pp)

    17.23%

    (0.35pp)

    Operating profit

    842

    8.93%

    5.25%

    1,615

    39.74%

    Net profit

    660

    13.99%

    (4.07%)

    1,239

    50.47%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.68

    3.17

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Chicony HIT president revenues
    Companies
    Chicony Electronics
