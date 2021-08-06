Chicony Power may hit record revenues in 3Q21, says president

Switching power supply maker Chicony Power Technology is likely to see consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2021 hit a quarterly record, according to company president Peter Tseng.

Demand for power supplies used in desktop PCs, notebooks and game consoles is expected to remain robust in the third quarter, which is traditionally a peak season, Tseng said at an August 5 investors conference.

In terms of applications, desktop and notebook PCs accounted for 46% of the second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$9.627 billion (US$344 million), devices used in cloud computing and smart solutions for 43%, and consumer electronics for 11%.

Chicony Power has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.142 billion for July, decreasing 1.65% sequentially but increasing 4.80% on year, and those of NT$22.751 billion for January-July grew 20.10% on year.

Chicony Power: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$m) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 9,627 (3.56%) 4.20% 19,609 22.95% Gross margin 17.99% 1.49pp (1.35pp) 17.23% (0.35pp) Operating profit 842 8.93% 5.25% 1,615 39.74% Net profit 660 13.99% (4.07%) 1,239 50.47% Net EPS (NT$) 1.68 3.17

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021