    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Adata, Apacer post handsome profits in 1H21
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Memory module makers Adata Technology and Apacer Technology have both posted significant profit increases in the first half of 2021.

    Adata reported net profits hiked over 200% from a year earlier to NT$2.26 billion (US$81.4 million) in the first half of this year. Net profits attributable to equity holders of the parent company came to NT$2.16 billion during the six-month period, up a robust 193% on year.

    Adata credited its positive performance in the first half of this year to rising memory chip prices and strong customer demand. EPS for the six-month period arrived at NT$9.05.

    Adata expects memory chip prices to continue their rally in the second half of this year, thanks to the growing demand for 5G smartphones, datacenter, and automotive electronics applications, coupled with limited growth on the supply side. DRAM contract prices are poised to rise 8-10% in the third quarter, while NAND flash prices will see larger increases.

    Fellow memory module company Apacer generated net profits of NT$293 million in the first half of 2021, with EPS coming to NT$2.91. Net profits for the second quarter reached NT$169 million, rising 196% from the same period in 2020.

    In other news, Nanya Technology has said it is on track to break ground for a new 12-inch fab later this year, with equipment move-in slated to kick off by the end of 2023. The chipmaker is also stepping up the development of its 10nm class process technology and has completed installing equipment and facilities for its first-generation 10nm process, dubbed 1Anm.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Memory chips
    Tags
    5G Adata Adata Technology Apacer Apacer Technology DRAM memory module NAND flash Nanya Technology profit
