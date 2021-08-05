Adata, Apacer post handsome profits in 1H21

Memory module makers Adata Technology and Apacer Technology have both posted significant profit increases in the first half of 2021.

Adata reported net profits hiked over 200% from a year earlier to NT$2.26 billion (US$81.4 million) in the first half of this year. Net profits attributable to equity holders of the parent company came to NT$2.16 billion during the six-month period, up a robust 193% on year.

Adata credited its positive performance in the first half of this year to rising memory chip prices and strong customer demand. EPS for the six-month period arrived at NT$9.05.

Adata expects memory chip prices to continue their rally in the second half of this year, thanks to the growing demand for 5G smartphones, datacenter, and automotive electronics applications, coupled with limited growth on the supply side. DRAM contract prices are poised to rise 8-10% in the third quarter, while NAND flash prices will see larger increases.

Fellow memory module company Apacer generated net profits of NT$293 million in the first half of 2021, with EPS coming to NT$2.91. Net profits for the second quarter reached NT$169 million, rising 196% from the same period in 2020.

In other news, Nanya Technology has said it is on track to break ground for a new 12-inch fab later this year, with equipment move-in slated to kick off by the end of 2023. The chipmaker is also stepping up the development of its 10nm class process technology and has completed installing equipment and facilities for its first-generation 10nm process, dubbed 1Anm.