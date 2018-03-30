Swancor, Siemens Gamesa form partnership

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Swancor Holding has disclosed it has signed deal with a Spain-based wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for supplying resins and composite materials.

Swancor said it is Asia's largest supplier of resins and composite materials, with its products used in making the blades of over 18,000 wind turbines. Apart from supplying resins and composite materials for offshore wind farm projects in the Taiwan Strait, Swancor hopes to contribute to more to the development of offshore wind power generation in Taiwan, establish a local supply chain, and help local makers enter international supply chains.

Swancor's subsidiary Swancor Renewable Energy is developing an offshore wind farm project - Formosa I - with installation capacity of 128MW, with the first phase's 8MW coming into operation in 2017 and the second phase's 120MW in 2019. Siemens Gamesa is the supplier of two 4MW offshore wind turbines used in the first phase and 20 6MW ones in the second phase.

Swancor Renewable Energy has proposed development of another two offshore wind farms: Formosa II totaling 378MW and Formosa III totaling about 2,000MW. The two projects have passed environmental impact assessment, with completion scheduled for 2020 for Formosa II and 2021-2025 for Formosa III.

Mainly for Formosa II and III, Swancor has signed deals with two local electric machinery makers, Fortune Electric and Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery, and local power generation engineering service provider Star Energy.