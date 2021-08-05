中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:07
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    Nan Ya PCB expects sequential revenue gains in 2H21
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Nan Ya PCB expects its revenues to grow quarter by quarter in the second half of the year along with gradual capacity expansions at its plants in Taiwan and China, after posting impressive business results in second-quarter 2021.

    Nan Ya has reported its second-quarter revenues surged 37.14% on year reaching NT$12.485 billion (US$445.89 million), gross margins advanced 11.8pp on year to 26.99%, and net earnings shot up 180% to NT$2.329 billion.

    Company spokesman LJ Lu said at a recent shareholders meeting that significant technology and product portfolio improvements were main contributors to its outstanding profit performance, while commercial runs of new IC substrate capacity at its plant in Kunshan, China served to bolster its second-quarter revenues.

    Lu said Na Ya's IC substrate capacity will grow 40% from late 2020 after its two new plants in northern Taiwan become operational in 2023, adding that all the ABF substrate capacities at its plants in China and Taiwan have been fully booked by clients and the company will soon introduce new capacity expansion plans.

    Lu continued ABF substrates now contribute 50% to Nan Ya's revenues, compared to 30% for BT substrates and 20% for PCB, and future capacity expansions will continue to focus on both substrates.

    He also noted that the company will shift its PCB production focus to HDI boards for notebook, small cell, memory and automotive entertainment system applications.

