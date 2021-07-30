中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    Micron launches 176-layer NAND in mobile solutions
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Micron Technology has begun volume shipments of what it claims is the world's first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 mobile solution.

    Engineered for high-end and flagship phones, Micron's discrete UFS 3.1 mobile NAND unlocks 5G's potential with up to 75% faster sequential write and random read performance than prior generations, according to the company.

    Micron's 176-layer NAND offers a compact design ideal for the high capacity, small form factors required in mobile devices. This launch follows quickly on the heels of Micron's volume delivery of PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives with 176-layer NAND in June.

    "5G delivers multigigabit speeds to mobile devices, and a high-performance hardware foundation is critical to powering these lightning-fast mobile experiences," said Raj Talluri, senior VP and GM of Micron's mobile business unit, in a statement. "Our breakthrough 176-layer NAND supercharges smartphones with unparalleled performance, delivering rich multimedia content to consumers' fingertips in a flash."

    Micron said its 176-layer UFS 3.1 solution provides 15% faster mixed workload performance than its prior generation, enabling faster app launching and switching across multiple apps for a smoother mobile experience. Without storage as a bottleneck, users can take advantage of 5G's speeds with the powerful combination of UFS 3.1 and Micron's 176-layer NAND.

    Now available, Micron's 176-layer UFS 3.1 discrete mobile NAND is offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

    "Micron's first-of-its-kind combination of UFS 3.1 and 176-layer NAND will give our Honor Magic3 Series an edge as the first smartphone to debut with this high-performance 3D NAND solution," said Fang Fei, president of product line at Honor Device, in Micron's statement.

