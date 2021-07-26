Taiwan ODM executives share similar view with Intel CEO about notebook prosperity

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, at an online investors conference, has pointed out that he expects PC total available market (TAM) to grow all the way to 2022, despite the pandemic being gradually contained, corresponding to the views of several executives at Taiwanese ODMs, according to some market observers.

Quanta Computer chairman Barry Lam is optimistic about PC demand as the stay-at-home economy will not die down anytime soon and will continue to push Quanta's cloud computing server and notebook shipments.

Jeff Lin, president and CEO of Wistron Technologies, also pointed out that notebook demand is strong in the third quarter and will remain stable from the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, judging from clients' orders. Lin believes the issue lies within supply instead of demand.

Intel is currently the largest PC CPU supplier in the world, accounting for around 70% of global PC market share.

Gelsinger also noted that around one million PCs are shipped everyday despite component shortages, and PC demand will continue increasing due to three key factors. The first one is the penetration rate of PCs is still increasing as the COVID-19 has already created an irreversible effect to people's life. Rising shipments of consumer PCs is a good example.

Quanta vice chairman CC Leung's previous statement also shared a similar perspective, with Leung expecting a family's demand for notebooks to rise from one to 3-4 as each member now needs one notebook for their office or school work.

The second factor is the acceleration of the frequency and the scale of PC replacement trend. Microsoft's Windows 11 and Intel's Evo platform will both serve as major drivers of machine upgrades, Gelsinger said.

The last factor is more users and sectors are now leaning toward using PCs for their needs. With the rising of the global GDP, more people are able to afford a PC, while in the education sector, the penetration rate still has not yet surpassed a double-digit percentage, meaning the segment still has a lot of potential, Gelsinger added.

Quanta also had the same anticipation with Lam believing the notebook industry's strong shipments are not just a short-term phenomenon. Both consumer and education segments are now experiencing replacement trends with the education segment seeing faster replacements than the consumer one.