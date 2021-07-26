中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:32
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 12min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 23min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 26min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 26min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Taiwan ODM executives share similar view with Intel CEO about notebook prosperity
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, at an online investors conference, has pointed out that he expects PC total available market (TAM) to grow all the way to 2022, despite the pandemic being gradually contained, corresponding to the views of several executives at Taiwanese ODMs, according to some market observers.

    Quanta Computer chairman Barry Lam is optimistic about PC demand as the stay-at-home economy will not die down anytime soon and will continue to push Quanta's cloud computing server and notebook shipments.

    Jeff Lin, president and CEO of Wistron Technologies, also pointed out that notebook demand is strong in the third quarter and will remain stable from the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, judging from clients' orders. Lin believes the issue lies within supply instead of demand.

    Intel is currently the largest PC CPU supplier in the world, accounting for around 70% of global PC market share.

    Gelsinger also noted that around one million PCs are shipped everyday despite component shortages, and PC demand will continue increasing due to three key factors. The first one is the penetration rate of PCs is still increasing as the COVID-19 has already created an irreversible effect to people's life. Rising shipments of consumer PCs is a good example.

    Quanta vice chairman CC Leung's previous statement also shared a similar perspective, with Leung expecting a family's demand for notebooks to rise from one to 3-4 as each member now needs one notebook for their office or school work.

    The second factor is the acceleration of the frequency and the scale of PC replacement trend. Microsoft's Windows 11 and Intel's Evo platform will both serve as major drivers of machine upgrades, Gelsinger said.

    The last factor is more users and sectors are now leaning toward using PCs for their needs. With the rising of the global GDP, more people are able to afford a PC, while in the education sector, the penetration rate still has not yet surpassed a double-digit percentage, meaning the segment still has a lot of potential, Gelsinger added.

    Quanta also had the same anticipation with Lam believing the notebook industry's strong shipments are not just a short-term phenomenon. Both consumer and education segments are now experiencing replacement trends with the education segment seeing faster replacements than the consumer one.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    CEO chairman cloud computing COVID-19 CPU Intel notebook ODM penetration rate president Quanta Quanta Computer shipments Taiwan Wistron
    Companies
    Quanta Computer Wistron
    Related stories
    Jul 22
    Notebook sales outlook remains robust
    Jul 21
    Notebook ODMs see customers place long-term orders
    Jul 15
    Notebook component makers see customers raise order pull-ins in 3Q21
    Jul 15
    Gaming notebook demand soars in Vietnam
    Jul 14
    Notebook shipments of Taiwan players from 2011-2021
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research