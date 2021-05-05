Thailand car sector exports up 43.11% on year in March

Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Thailand saw exports for automobiles and automotive components grow 43.11% on year in March and 23.76% in first-quarter 2021, according to local media reports.

Thailand recorded exports totaling US$24.222 billion in March and US$64.148 billion in first-quarter 2021, respectively increasing 8.47% and 2.27% on year.

Being the largest automobile-producing country in Southeast Asian, Thailand plans to have EV's proportion of new cars sold in the domestic market rise from below 1% currently to 50% in 2030.