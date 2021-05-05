Green energy
Thailand car sector exports up 43.11% on year in March
Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Thailand saw exports for automobiles and automotive components grow 43.11% on year in March and 23.76% in first-quarter 2021, according to local media reports.

Thailand recorded exports totaling US$24.222 billion in March and US$64.148 billion in first-quarter 2021, respectively increasing 8.47% and 2.27% on year.

Being the largest automobile-producing country in Southeast Asian, Thailand plans to have EV's proportion of new cars sold in the domestic market rise from below 1% currently to 50% in 2030.

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
  2. White-box ODMs see increasing penetration in global server shipments
  3. China 1Q21 smartphone shipments increase 9%, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.