Highlights of the day: ICT orders from India slowing

DIGITIMES staff

The rampant pandemic in India has raised an alarm among ICT makers. Suppliers in the handset and PC sectors have seen orders dlowing down from the South Asian country. Taiwanese IC design houses are also bracing for disappointing sales in second-quarter 2021 because of the impacts from the surging COVID infections in India. But server ODMs still expect stgrong growth in shipments in the second quarter, driven by persistently strong stay-at-home demand.

Suppliers see orders slowing for handsets, notebooks from India: ODMs and other suppliers engaged in the notebook and handset industry supply chains have seen orders from India start slowing down recently, as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country has led to both supply- and demand-side issues, according to industry sources.

Taiwan IC design houses may see disappointing 2Q21 sales: Taiwan-based IC design houses may post disappointing revenues for the second quarter of 2021, as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in India has led to an overall deceleration in sales of handsets, tablets and other consumer technology products locally, according to industry sources.

Server makers eyeing double-digit shipment increases in 2Q21: Server makers including Quanta Computer, Wiwynn, MiTAC Computing Technology (MCT) and Inventec have all estimated their second-quarter 2021 server shipments to see double-digit sequential increases, mainly driven by strong demand for datacenter applications, according to industry sources.