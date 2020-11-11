Apple introduces Mac products with in-house developed M1 chip

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has introduced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac.

The 8-core M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before, said Apple.

ML workloads are up to 9x faster, so apps that use ML-based features like face recognition or object detection can do so in a fraction of the time, said the vendor. The M1 chip's storage controller and latest flash technology deliver up to 2x faster SSD performance. And in MacBook Air, the M1 is faster than the chips in 98% of PC notebooks sold in the past year, Apple claimed.

The M1-equipped MacBook Air comes with a fanless design and features battery life that offers up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback, said Apple.

Other new features in the MacBook Air include Apple's latest image signal processor (ISP) in the M1 chip, which improves camera image quality with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range, and improved auto white balance and ML-enhanced face detection, said Apple.

It features Wi-Fi 6 and two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support.

The M1 CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro's active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation.

Other new features in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro include studio-quality mics for recordings and calls, and Apple's latest camera ISP in the M1 chip enables sharper images and more detail in shadows and highlights on video calls, Apple said.

An 8-core GPU delivers up to a 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to tackle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering, said Apple. ML workloads also take a leap forward with up to 15x faster performance over the previous generation.

The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 are available to order and will begin arriving to customers starting next week. The new MacBook Air starts at US$999, and US$899 for education; the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at US$1,299, and US$1,199 for education; and the new Mac mini starts at US$699, and US$679 for education.

Photo: Company