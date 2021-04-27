Taiwan inductor makers upbeat about 2Q21

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's inductor makers including Chilisin Electronics, Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics and Arlitech Electronic expect their second-quarter 2021 revenues to grow sequentially thanks to strong shipments for notebook, networking and automotive applications.

Chilisin said its order visibility for inductors, LAN transformers and magnetic materials are all clear for over two months. It said it has maintained high capacity utilization for the three major product lines to meet robust demand from handset, networking and automotive clients in the Greater China market.

The company has reported its first-quarter 2021 revenues expanded 32.9% on year to NT$4.363 billion (US$155.82 million), a record high for the same quarter, and its March revenues increased 32.6% sequentially and 20.7% on year to NT$1.555 billion, also a new high for the month.

Tai-Tech, to be listed on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market on April 27, is also running at full capacity for its wire-wound inductors, molding chokes, common mode filters and network transformers, with order visibility clear for the next 5-6 months for most of its offerings, particularly laminated magnetic beads, coil inductors and LAN transformers.

The company will see additional capacity for coil inductors, molding chokes, common mode filters and network transformers come online in the third quarter to better meet strong peak-season demand, and its overall capacity utilization will stay at over 90% after including the new capacity.

Tai-Tech's first-quarter revenues of NT$1.374 billion represented an on-year growth of 56.78%.

Arlitech now maintains a capacity utilization of over 90% for molding chokes and wire-bound inductors, mainly serving clients in notebook and TV panel segments.

The company's first-quarter revenues surged 34% on year to NT$306 million, the highest figure for the same quarter. Its inductor shipments are expected to ramp up significantly in 2021 as it has also successfully cut into the supply chains of AUO, Innolux and HKC for different sizes of panels for gaming, automotive, medical applications, industry sources said.