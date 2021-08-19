中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 20, 2021
    12:29
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amkor: Empowering RF front end cellular innovations with DSMBGA
    23min ago
    MediaTek intros 6nm chips for 5G smartphones
    38min ago
    Intel unveils new chip architectures; expands partnership with TSMC
    53min ago
    BOE Technology, Visionox Technology expanding OLED panel capacities
    1h 8min ago
    E Ink Holdings to expand production capacity for e-paper materials
    1h 51min ago
    IT industry outlook (5): TSMC under the microscope
    4h 11min ago
    MLCC firm Holy Stone sees clear order visibility through year-end
    Aug 19, 22:11
    Yageo to cut chip resistor prices by 10-15%
    Aug 19, 22:08
    Prices of 4G mobile chips to rise in 2H21
    Aug 19, 22:01
    New iPad shipments to reach as high as 60 million units in 2021
    Aug 19, 21:32
    DRAM contract prices likely to drop 5-10% in 4Q21, says Team Group
    Aug 19, 21:31
    Taiwan handset sales start picking up
    Aug 19, 21:31
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Inductor specialist King Core sees order visibility extended to 2022
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Power inductor specialist King Core Electronics has seen clear order visibility for the next 3-6 months and may consider building additional capacity next year to satisfy customer demand, according to the Taiwan-based company.

    Also a supplier of iron core and high-precision coil materials, King Core has run all its production lines at full capacity utilization with plans to expand capacity, the company indicated.

    King Core expects its capex this year to reach a 10-year high.

    End-market demand started picking up at the end of 2020, said King Core, adding that its existing production capacity has fallen short of customer orders since 2021.

    Demand for automotive, networking, and smart home appliances applications was particularly strong in the first half of this year, King Core continued.

    King Core has been diversifying its target markets in recent years, the company noted. Sales generated from orders for notebook-related applications fell as a proportion of company revenue to less than 10% in 2020, while sales from orders for automotive electronics applications came to 15-20%.

    Nevertheless, the current shortage of notebook-use chips and components has prompted some customers to approach King Core for additional supplies, said the inductor maker.

    King Core reported revenue climbed nearly 32% on year to NT$208 million (US$7.44 million) in the second quarter of 2021, with a gross margin reaching 31%.

    King Core's cumulative 2021 revenue through July totaled NT$458 million, rising 36.7% from a year earlier.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    capacity demand electronics King Core Electronics
    Companies
    King Core Electronics
    Related stories
    Aug 18
    Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics has orders visible until December 2021
    Jul 13
    Capacitors in tight supply as Malaysia continues lockdown
    Jul 8
    Chilisin enjoys brisk order visibility for inductors, magnetic materials
    Jun 3
    Passive component vendors may see production in Malaysia disrupted
    Apr 27
    Taiwan inductor makers upbeat about 2Q21
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research