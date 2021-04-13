Taiwan inductor vendors see order visibility extend to October

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based power inductor makers including Chilisin Electronics, ABC Taiwan Electronics and Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics have seen clear order visibility in next few months, according to industry sources.

Chilisin is running at full capacity for different sizes of molding chokes whose order visibility is clear for over four months ahead, with demand particularly strong from clients in the Greater China region, promising continuous shipment momentum for the company, the sources said.

Driven by strong shipments to notebook, networking and automotive clients, the company's revenues for first-quarter 2021 rose 32.9% on year to NT$4.363 billion (US$155.82 million).

ABC Taiwan Electronics, focusing on niche-type inductors for automotive and industrial control applications, is running at nearly full capacity utilization, with its order visibility for automotive-use inductors extending to October. The company expects revenue contribution for automotive applications to rise to over 20% in 2021 from 7.8% in 2020.

The company is expanding capacity for both EMI filters and power inductors for automotive clients, with first-phase expansion to be completed in third-quarter 2021 and the second phase in fourth-quarter 2022. Its first-quarter revenues jumped 56.65% on year to NT$5.544 billion.

Tai-Tech has seen clear order visibility for the next 5-6 months for most of its offerings, particularly laminated magnetic beads, coil inductors and network transformers, and will ready additional capacity by the end of June to better digest orders in hand.

The company's first-quarter 2021 revenues surged 56.78% on year to NT$1.374 billion.