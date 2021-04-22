Highlights of the day: TSMC sees strong demand for 5nm process

Morris Chang considers Samsung a strong competitor of the company he founded, but is skeptical about Intel's bid to expand its presence in the foundry sector.

TSMC stepping up 5nm chip output: TSMC will be stepping up its 5nm chip output, scaling it up to as much as 150,000 wafers monthly starting in the second quarter through the end of this year, according to industry sources.

Samsung remains formidable competitor for TSMC, says Morris Chang: Samsung Electronics is still a formidable competitor for TSMC, according to Morris Chang, founder of the world's largest pure-play foundry.

New-gen iPad Pro shipments to peak in 3Q21: Shipments of Apple's just-unveiled miniLED-backlit iPad Pro will peak for 2021 in the third quarter, according to industry sources.