Highlights of the day: Notebook shipments severely short of demand

DIGITIMES staff

Components shortages have been troubling the notebook sector, with ODMs and brand vendors set to see shipments fall short of demand by 30-50% in second-quarter 2021. Chromebooks have been among devices that have seen extremely tight supply of eMMC storage they need - a result of short supply of NAND flash controllers. Meanwhile, panel maker AUO has entered the supply chain of Samsung's microLED TVs by providing backplanes.

Notebook makers see 2Q21 shipments fall short of orders by up to 50%: The supply of notebooks particularly that of Chromebooks remains constrained in the second quarter, with ODMs and brand vendors expected to see shipments fall short of orders by 30-50%, according to industry sources.

NAND flash controller supply remains tight: The supply of NAND flash controllers remains tight, constraining shipments of eMMC storage devices and SATA SSDs, according to industry sources.

AUO breaks into supply chain for Samsung microLED TVs: AU Optronics (AUO) has cut into the supply chain for Samsung's microLED TVs by providing glass backplanes, with shipments to kick off in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.