Green energy
EV sector keen on developing solid-state batteries
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Many battery makers and automakers have been developing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), according to industry sources.

Toyota Motor plans to unveil EV-use solid-state batteries in 2021 and begin volume production in 2025, the sources said. Toyota hopes that such batteries can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in 10-15 minutes with endurance running distance reaching 500km, the sources noted. However, the biggest challenge is production cost and Toyota hopes to keep it below US$100/kWh, the sources indicated.

US-based QuantumScape, of which Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Volkswagen are shareholders, has released performance data for in-house-developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries: Charging to 80% of capacity takes up to 15 minutes; power storage capacity will degrade by only 20% after charging for 800 times; and service life of 12 years for cumulative running distance of 380,000km, the sources said.

QuantumScape replaces conventional liquid electrolytes used in LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and ternary batteries with a ceramic separator to enable stability of solid-state batteries at as low a temperature as -30 degrees Celsius, at which point liquid electrolytes are frozen, the sources noted. QuantumScape plans to start production in 2024, the sources added.

However, many battery experts think the performance claimed by QuantumScape is lab results and there are still challenges for commercialization, the sources indicated.

