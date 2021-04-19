Global smartphone revenue to spike 13% in 2021, says Strategy Analytics

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Global smartphone wholesale revenue will increase 13% on year in 2021, the highest revenue growth in six years, according to Strategy Analytics. Despite the economic uncertainty and dented consumer confidence caused by the coronavirus, the market will be able to bounce back this year on the back of the iPhone 12 super cycle and the migration to 5G globally.

Global smartphone wholesale revenue decreased 5% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, but it will continue to rise in the following years after the strong rebound in 2021, Strategy Analytics indicated.

"Economic recovery following COVID-19 related lockdowns globally, overdue replacement of aging devices and higher component prices, as well as migration towards 5G, are all going to contribute to the revenue growth in 2021," said Boris Metodiev, associate director at Strategy Analytics.

Global smartphone sales volume will climb 7% on year to 1.4 billion units in 2021, while smartphone wholesale ASP will rise 6% to US$294, Strategy Analytics indicated. As a result, global smartphone wholesale revenue will exceed US$400 billion.

"We expect the ultra-premium segment (US$600 wholesale and above) to perform particularly well due to iPhone 12's super cycle, and to contribute to almost half of the overall wholesale revenues this year," noted Linda Sui, senior director at Strategy Analytics.