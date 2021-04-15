Highlights of the day: TSMC expects flat growth in 2Q21 sales

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC expects flat sequential growth in its second-quarter 2021 sales, but has upward revised its outlook for full-year 2021 revenue to around 20% growth. The foundry house has also raised its capex budget for 2021 to US$30 billion. In the display sector, AUO is expanding its 6G LCD line in Kunshan, China to cater to strong demand for LTPS panels for notebooks. Notebook PCB makers in Taiwan also expect strong sales in first-quarter 2021.

TSMC expects flat 2Q21, raises capex outlook: TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$12.9 billion and US$13.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, which is a 1% sequential increase at the midpoint. Gross margin and operating margin for the second quarter are estimated at 49.5-51.5% and 38.5-40.5%, respectively.

AUO expanding 6G LCD line in China: AUO is expanding capacity at its Kunshan, China plant, with new capacity scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of 2022.

Notebook PCB makers to enjoy strong 1H21: Taiwan-based notebook PCB specialists including HannStar Board and Taiwan PCB Techvest (TPT) have posted brisk sales results for the first quarter, and are poised to enjoy a particularly strong first-half 2021, according to industry sources.