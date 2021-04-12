Highlights of the day: TSMC may spend even more this year

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is scheduled to hold its investors' conference later this week. Market observers speculate that the foundry house may disclose plans to revise upward its capex budget for 2021, judging from the fact TSMC has recently vowed to spend US$100 billion on capacity expansions in the next three years. ODMs Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics are optimistic about their notebook shipment growths in second-quarter 2021, but remain wary of components shortages undermining their shipments for full-year 2021. Shortages of audio+LAN chips from Realtek have been described as one of the major factors stalling production for many end-market devices, including Chromebooks.

TSMC likely to raise 2021 capex target: TSMC is likely to provide a revision to its capex target for 2021 at its upcoming earnings conference call scheduled for April 15, according to market observers.

Quanta, Compal expect shipment growth in 2Q21, but cautious about 2H21: Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics expect their notebook shipments to see double-digit sequential growths in the second quarter of 2021, but remain cautious about the second half of the year.

Realtek facing delivery pressure for audio+LAN chips: Network and communication IC supplier Realtek Semiconductor reportedly is currently unable to fulfill its orders for audio+LAN chips from a number of clients, affecting the production of end-market devices such as Chromebooks, according to industry sources.