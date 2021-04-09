Nexperia, UAES agree partnership for gallium nitride

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Nexperia has announced a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for electric vehicles (EV), with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Nexperia is a subsidiary of China's Wingtech Technology. Nexperia's portfolio includes diodes, bipolar transistors, ESD protection devices, MOSFETs, GaN FETs and analog & logic ICs.

Established in 1995 as a joint venture between Zhonglian Automotive Electronics and Robert Bosch, Shanghai-based UAES specializes in the development, production and sales of gasoline engine management systems, transmission control systems, vehicle body electronics, and hybrid and electric drive control systems.

UAES has already started using Nexperia GaN FETs in R&D and collaborative projects including vehicle-mounted chargers and high-voltage DC-to-DC converters for electric cars. Nexperia said it produces GaN based on mature mass production techniques largely in its own global production facilities to manufacture products according to automotive AEC-Q101 standards.

"Earlier this month, we announced an increase in global production and R&D investment to fully support new product development," said Paul Zhang, Nexperia SVP sales & marketing and GM of China. "We intend to expand our investments and jointly to create a laboratory to develop automotive GaN technology applications."