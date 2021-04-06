Regionalizing production gaining importance for ICT players

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Production regionalization is fast gaining momentum as an inevitable trend for ICT players, particularly those with heavy investments in China, as clients have increasingly asked them to relocate production amid impacts of the pandemic and US-China trade tensions, according to industry sources.

The sources said production deployments outside China have become another crucial task for Taiwan ICT firms apart from vying for more orders from clients.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu has recently expressed optimism about the company's 2021 prospects partly because the company has outraced peers in globalizing its production operations to enahnce its competitiveness, the sources said.

Jerry Hsu, president of power supply specialist AcBel Polytech, said Taiwan's ICT firms are strengthening flexible production deployments in China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico and even central and eastern Europe to reduce reliance on China as a major production base.

Southeast Asia, in particular, has become an important production relocation option for Taiwan's ICT vendors, thanks to its geo-proximity and handsome demographic dividend. Many firms including Foxconn, Delta Electronics, Kinpo Group, and Lite-on Group have set up operations in Southeast Asia.

But Hsu said many small- and medium-size enterprises in Taiwan's electronics supply chains will require more government support in building operations in Southeast Asia.