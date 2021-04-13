Mildex, Young Fast enjoy brisk orders for niche-market applications

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel makers Mildex Optical and Young Fast Optoelectronics have experienced a rebound in orders recently, particularly those for fitness equipment and niche-market applications, according to sources at the companies.

Mildex has disclosed that orders it received in the first quarter of 2021 totaled over NT$440 million (US$15.4 million), which represented a 70% increase from a year earlier.

It revealed that the order visibility from one of its major clients in the US has extended to the end of second-quarter 2021.

It said it is in talks with local fitness gear OEMs/ODMs for possible strategic cooperation to expand its sales channels.

Mildex has also cut into the industry IoT (IIoT) application market by cooperating with industrial PC (IPC) maker Advantech, which is currently one of its top-three clients, according to industry sources.

The sources expect Mildex's revenues for the first half of 2021 to expand 30-40% from a year earlier, bolstered by the ramp-up in orders.

Meanwhile, Young Fast has seen a rebound in order pull-ins for its touch panels from the POS sector, in addition to those from fitness equipment and automotive clients.

Shipments of optoelectronics products will be the firm's growth driver in 2021 and will account for 50% of its total sales, compared to 40% seen a year earlier, the company said.

Sales of electromechanical equipment will make up the remaining 50% of its 2021 revenues, and it plans to ramp its capacity for electromechanical products by 30% in 2021, it said.