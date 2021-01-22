Winbond ramping up output for AIoT applications

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Specialty DRAM chipmaker Winbond Electronics has been ramping up its output for AIoT applications with monthly shipments set to reach 25 million units in 2021, according to the Taiwan-based company.

Dubbed HyperRAM, Winbond's low-power chips are designed for diverse AIoT device applications with densities ranging from 32Mb, 64Mb to 128Mb.

Winbond indicated shipments of its 32Mb HyperRAM memory will top 100,000 units monthly in 2021, while shipments of its 64Mb HyperRAM chips will reach 150,000 units. The company also plans to further enhance its HyperRAM lineup with new 256Mb solutions this year.

Winbond continued it has had the new 256Mb HyperRAM series engaged in the development of about five new product designs ranging from Wi-Fi IoT devices, FPGA modules to TWS (true wireless stereo) headsets.

Winbond forecasts its overall HyperRAM chip shipments will reach between 200 million and 300 million units in 2021.

In addition, Winbond will roll out 1Gb LPDDR3 memory designed for AI-capable real-time and image processing solutions this year, and expects shipments of the chips to top one million units monthly. Winbond has also kicked off the development of 1Gb LPDDR4 chips.

Winbond expects shipments for diverse AIoT device apps to boom

Photo: Digitimes file photo