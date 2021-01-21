Highlights of the day: DRAM pricing to remain robust

DIGITIMES staff

Strong demand from various product sectors and tight supply from chip vendors, DRAM pricing is expected to stay robust through third-quarter 2021 before correction occurs in th elast quarter of the year. Tight capacity is troubling the semiconductor ecosystem across different sectors. GaAs foundry AWSC is looking to raise quotes for its 6-inch fab quotes to reflect strong demand amid tight supply. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly will upgrade the camera specs for its next-generation iPhones to be launched this year. All new iPhone models for 2021 are said to be coming with sensor-shift stabilization technology.

DRAM prices to rise through 3Q21: DRAM prices are expected to rise through the third quarter of 2021 before heading for a correction in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

GaAs foundry AWSC raises quotes: GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC) has notified its clients about an around 10% hike in its 6-inch foundry quotes, according to industry sources.

Next-gen iPhones to all feature sensor-shift stabilization technology: Apple's next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 will all come with sensor-shift stabilization technology, according to industry sources.