Bits + chips
Automotive chips vendors mull adopting FOPLP backend technology
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Major automotive chip vendors including NXP are mulling adopting FOPLP (fan-out panel level packaging) technology to process part of their peripheral automotive chips seeking to reduce production costs and meet increasingly robust demand for car-use chips in the next 5-10 years, according to industry sources.

NXP reportedly is in talks with backend partners in Singapore and Malaysia about offering FOPLP services for its automotive chips including MCUs and ECT (engine coolant temperature) sensor chips, the sources said.

The cost of automotive chips packaged with FOPLP technology will be 20% lower than with QFN (quad flat no-lead) process, the sources continued, as long as wafer warpage, yield rate and equipment issues involving the former can be addressed, which, however, still will take some time.

With high stability, heat dissipation and price-performance ratios, QFN wire-bonding process has become the mainstream in recent years for packaging automotive chips, MCUs, power management ICs, driver ICs and other midrange logic ICs, with backend houses ASE and Greatek Electronics and leadframe vendor Chang Wah Technology all sustaining high QFN capacity utilization amid robust demand, the sources said.

Both ASE Technology and Powertech Technology are also keenly proceeding with FOPLP development plans, and will stand a good chance to apply the technology to process automotive chips for international chipmakers or IDMs in the next few years, the sources noted.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.