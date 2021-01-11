Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: IC designers scrambling for 3Q21 foundry support
DIGITIMES staff

Tight supply and strong demand are pushing prices up in the secomiconductor sector, ranging from product pricing and manufacturing service quotes. Foundry houses have seen IC designers come knocking on their doors offering higher prices in return for more capacity in third-quarter 2021. Nanya Technology expects DRAM pricing to rally through second-quarter 2021 due to undersupply in the market. And Phison Electronics, which has just raised its NAND flash controller prices by 15-20%, is already mulling hiking them further in March-April.

Taiwan fabless chipmakers to strive for additional foundry support in 3Q21: Taiwan-based IC design houses intend to offer higher prices in order to obtain more support from their foundry partners during the third quarter of 2021, according to sources at Taiwan's first-tier fabless chipmakers.

DRAM prices to rise through 2Q21, says Nanya: DRAM prices will start to rally in the first quarter and rise through the second quarter of 2021, due to undersupply in the market, according to chipmaker Nanya Technology.

Phison may further raise prices for NAND controllers in March-April: NAND flash memory controller specialist Phison Electronics has just raised quotes for its products by 15-20% to reflect tight supply and increased manufacturing costs, and may determine whether to further hike prices in March-April, according to company chairman KS Pua.

