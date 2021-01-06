Highlights of the day: Automive chip demand rising

DIGITIMES staff

The car market is showing promising signs despite the ongoing pandemic, and Taiwanese foundries have seen more orders for fabricating automotive chips. But foundry supply remains tight, with UMC having recently raised its quotes for its 12-inch wafer fab services. The tight foundry capacity is also expected to constrain supply of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3 notebook processors.

Foundries see clearer order visibility for automotive chips: Foundries including TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have seen the visibility of orders for automotive chips extended to the end of this year, according to market sources.

UMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes: United Microelectronics (UMC) has raised its 12-inch foundry quotes to reflect tight capacity at its fabs, according to the contract chipmaker.

AMD upcoming Ryzen 3 notebook CPUs likely to be in short supply in 1Q21: AMD's supply of next-generation notebook CPUs, which are based on the Ryzen 3 architecture and set to be released in the first quarter of 2021, is expected to fall short of demand, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.