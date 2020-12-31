China LED firms raise prices

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based suppliers of components and materials for LED packaging have recently hiked quotes by 5-10% to reflect increased production cost, prompting local LED packagers to adjust their prices upward, according to industry sources.

As Chinese makers are main suppliers of LED lighting products to the US market, the price hikes are pushing US-based lighting vendors Valmont, Cooper Lighting and Technical Consumer Products (TCP) to increase sales prices by 8-10% beginning January-February 2021, the sources said.

Chinese LED chips makers' combined production capacity has been expanded by about 20% in 2020 and a large portion of the expansion is attributable to Shenzhen MTC, the sources noted.

Shenzhen MTC has expanded monthly production capacity to an equivalent of 400,000 4-inch wafers, making it the third largest China-based LED chip maker, next to Sanan Optoelectronics with monthly capacity of over one million 4-inch wafers and HC SemiTek, the sources said, adding Xiamen Changelight and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology have monthly capacity of 350,000-370,000 4-inch wafers each.