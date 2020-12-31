LED
China LED firms raise prices
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based suppliers of components and materials for LED packaging have recently hiked quotes by 5-10% to reflect increased production cost, prompting local LED packagers to adjust their prices upward, according to industry sources.

As Chinese makers are main suppliers of LED lighting products to the US market, the price hikes are pushing US-based lighting vendors Valmont, Cooper Lighting and Technical Consumer Products (TCP) to increase sales prices by 8-10% beginning January-February 2021, the sources said.

Chinese LED chips makers' combined production capacity has been expanded by about 20% in 2020 and a large portion of the expansion is attributable to Shenzhen MTC, the sources noted.

Shenzhen MTC has expanded monthly production capacity to an equivalent of 400,000 4-inch wafers, making it the third largest China-based LED chip maker, next to Sanan Optoelectronics with monthly capacity of over one million 4-inch wafers and HC SemiTek, the sources said, adding Xiamen Changelight and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology have monthly capacity of 350,000-370,000 4-inch wafers each.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Fierce competition for 5G subscribers undermine Korea telecom ARPU, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.