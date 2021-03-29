US to reportedly subsidize domestic production of battery cells

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The US government will reportedly subsidize production of lithium battery cells, LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and ternary ones, in the US, a bid to strengthen self-sufficiency for battery packs used in energy storage systems and new energy cars, according to industry sources.

Because of US-China tensions and concern about national security, the US government is likely to lay ban on use of China-made battery cells and/or packs in the US market, the sources said. This will afford opportunities for non-China-based battery makers to set up production lines in the US, the sources noted.

Panasonic and South Korea-based LG Energy, SK Innovation and Samsung SDI have set up factories in the US, the sources indicated. They are expected to add investment to expand production in the US if subsidies are offered, the sources said.

While production costs for battery cells in the US is relatively high, especially for LFP ones, advantages of trade platforms for energy storage and leading development of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving in the US market are favorable for such production, the sources indicated.