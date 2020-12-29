Highlights of the day: Server demand remains strong

DIGITIMES staff

Robust demand for server-related hardward and software in the wake of the pandemic has boosted sales at Taiwan-based makers in this market segment. Digitimes Research estimates that Taiwanese makers will see server-related revenues grow 11% in 2020, with further growth lying ahead for them next year. The pandemic has triggered strong demand for an array of products and services, including game consoles. Production for Sony's PS5 is expected to reach as high as 18 million units in 2021, barring components shortages. The semiconductor sector continues to see tight supply, and silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers is ready to raise prices to reflect tight capacity.

Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers will see revenues from server-related hardware and software including motherboards, full-rack systems, networking equipment and storage equipment, increase by about 11% on year to reach over NT$1.5 trillion (US$52.88 billion) in 2020, higher than the 7% growth in server shipments in the year, according to latest numbers from Digitimes Research's Server Tracker.

PS5 shipments to reach 16.8-18 million units in 2021: Production for Sony's PS5 game consoles is likely to reach 16.8-18 million units in 2021, fueled by additional capacity support from TSMC and backend services firms, according to industry sources.

GlobalWafers to raise spot quotes for silicon wafers: GlobalWafers has run all its production lines for 12-, 8- and 6-inch silicon wafers at full capacity, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu. The silicon wafer supplier plans to raise its quotes offered to the spot market, judging from its tight supply that will persist through the first half of 2021, said Hsu.