IT + CE
Highlights of the day: Server demand remains strong
DIGITIMES staff

Robust demand for server-related hardward and software in the wake of the pandemic has boosted sales at Taiwan-based makers in this market segment. Digitimes Research estimates that Taiwanese makers will see server-related revenues grow 11% in 2020, with further growth lying ahead for them next year. The pandemic has triggered strong demand for an array of products and services, including game consoles. Production for Sony's PS5 is expected to reach as high as 18 million units in 2021, barring components shortages. The semiconductor sector continues to see tight supply, and silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers is ready to raise prices to reflect tight capacity.

Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers will see revenues from server-related hardware and software including motherboards, full-rack systems, networking equipment and storage equipment, increase by about 11% on year to reach over NT$1.5 trillion (US$52.88 billion) in 2020, higher than the 7% growth in server shipments in the year, according to latest numbers from Digitimes Research's Server Tracker.

PS5 shipments to reach 16.8-18 million units in 2021: Production for Sony's PS5 game consoles is likely to reach 16.8-18 million units in 2021, fueled by additional capacity support from TSMC and backend services firms, according to industry sources.

GlobalWafers to raise spot quotes for silicon wafers: GlobalWafers has run all its production lines for 12-, 8- and 6-inch silicon wafers at full capacity, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu. The silicon wafer supplier plans to raise its quotes offered to the spot market, judging from its tight supply that will persist through the first half of 2021, said Hsu.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan panel makers pushing into medical industry, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.