Bits + chips
Adoption of QLC SSD among PCs to grow rapidly in 2022
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

With major chipmakers ramping up their quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash output, SSDs utilizing the technology storing four bits per cell will start penetrating into the notebook and other PC market segments in 2021, according to industry sources.

The adoption of QLC NAND-based SSDs among PCs is set to rise substantially in 2021, the sources indicated.

Suppliers increasingly adopt QLC NAND in their consumer devices, said the sources, adding that the consumer SSD market may start shifting toward using QLC as the mainstream option next year.

Industry leader Samsung Electronics have rolled out the second generation of its QLC SATA SSDs, while Kioxia said previously that volume production of its QLC NAND chips had kicked off. Besides, Micron Technology reportedly plans to enter volume production of QLC PCIe SSDs for notebooks in the first half of 2021.

Intel introduced earlier in December 2020 what the company claims is the industry's first 144-layer QLC NAND, and new SSDs based on the technology. Intel also disclosed that combining its Optane technology with QLC NAND will expand its Optane SSD lineups to include those for thin and light notebooks, and certain space-constrained desktop form factors, such as all-in-one PCs and mini PCs.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan panel makers pushing into medical industry, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.