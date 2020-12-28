Adoption of QLC SSD among PCs to grow rapidly in 2022

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

With major chipmakers ramping up their quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash output, SSDs utilizing the technology storing four bits per cell will start penetrating into the notebook and other PC market segments in 2021, according to industry sources.

The adoption of QLC NAND-based SSDs among PCs is set to rise substantially in 2021, the sources indicated.

Suppliers increasingly adopt QLC NAND in their consumer devices, said the sources, adding that the consumer SSD market may start shifting toward using QLC as the mainstream option next year.

Industry leader Samsung Electronics have rolled out the second generation of its QLC SATA SSDs, while Kioxia said previously that volume production of its QLC NAND chips had kicked off. Besides, Micron Technology reportedly plans to enter volume production of QLC PCIe SSDs for notebooks in the first half of 2021.

Intel introduced earlier in December 2020 what the company claims is the industry's first 144-layer QLC NAND, and new SSDs based on the technology. Intel also disclosed that combining its Optane technology with QLC NAND will expand its Optane SSD lineups to include those for thin and light notebooks, and certain space-constrained desktop form factors, such as all-in-one PCs and mini PCs.