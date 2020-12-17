San Fu positive about semiconductor chemicals sales in 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based San Fu Chemical, dedicated to offering specialty chemicals for semiconductor and optoelectronics sectors, is positive about its 2021 business prospects thanks to robust demand from its clients in Taiwan and China.

Besides stable shipments of wet chemicals to semiconductor and optoelectronics clients in most of 2020, San Fu has also ventured its in-house-developed photo resist strippers into Taiwan's major memory backend houses and is ready to ramp up shipments.

Driven by the growing requirement for green production process, the company's developer TMAH waste recycling business volume for 2020 will grow 35% from 2019, allowing its TMAH recycling lines to run at full capacity.

To meet the demand, San Fu has kicked off construction of a second TMAH recycling plant in fourth-quarter 2020, which will become operational in second-quarter 2021 boosting the firm's annual TMAH recycling capacity to 122,200 tons from 72,000 tons.

The company expects its TMAH recycling business to expand 17% on year in 2021, thanks mainly to its major clients continuing their expansions in advanced process capacity. It can now also electrolyze and purify waste TMAH recycled from the clients into useful developer for sales to LCD panel clients.

The company's January-November revenues slipped 3.45% on year to NT$3.499 billion (US$124.36 million), but its gross margins, operating income rates and net profit rates for the first three quarters all rose from fourth-quarter 2019.