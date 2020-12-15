Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: TSMC 5nm shipments still growing
DIGITIMES staff

Despite speculation that 5nm chip orders for the world's top foundry house is slowing down, industry sources say TSMC is expected to see an about 20% rise in wafer shipments to the node segment in first-half 2021. In the meory sector, chipmakers are expected to boost their output for 176-layer 3D NAND chip in second-half 2021. Semiconductor could lose out in the quantum computing era, but Taiwan's government has pledged efforts to help local firms stay competitive.

TSMC to see 20% rise in 5nm shipments in 1H21: TSMC is expected to have an about 20% sequential increase in wafer shipments for 5nm process in first-half 2021, according to industry sources who have dismissed speculation that the foundry house may see sharp drops in the segment's utilization rates in the first two quarters of next year due to seasonal factors.

Chipmakers to ramp up 176-layer 3D NAND chip output in 2H21: Chipmakers including Micron Technology and SK Hynix have introduced the availability of their 176-layer 3D NAND flash chips, and are expected to ramp up the chip output for UFS and SSD and other applications requiring large storage capacity starting the mid 2021, according to industry sources.

Taiwan government to support companies in quantum era: Amid concerns that quantum computing could threaten the existence of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's minister of science and technology Tsung-Tsong Wu has noted that his ministry will continue to provide support to companies such as TSMC to help them maintain their competitiveness in the industry.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.