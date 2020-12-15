Highlights of the day: TSMC 5nm shipments still growing

DIGITIMES staff

Despite speculation that 5nm chip orders for the world's top foundry house is slowing down, industry sources say TSMC is expected to see an about 20% rise in wafer shipments to the node segment in first-half 2021. In the meory sector, chipmakers are expected to boost their output for 176-layer 3D NAND chip in second-half 2021. Semiconductor could lose out in the quantum computing era, but Taiwan's government has pledged efforts to help local firms stay competitive.

TSMC to see 20% rise in 5nm shipments in 1H21: TSMC is expected to have an about 20% sequential increase in wafer shipments for 5nm process in first-half 2021, according to industry sources who have dismissed speculation that the foundry house may see sharp drops in the segment's utilization rates in the first two quarters of next year due to seasonal factors.

Chipmakers to ramp up 176-layer 3D NAND chip output in 2H21: Chipmakers including Micron Technology and SK Hynix have introduced the availability of their 176-layer 3D NAND flash chips, and are expected to ramp up the chip output for UFS and SSD and other applications requiring large storage capacity starting the mid 2021, according to industry sources.

Taiwan government to support companies in quantum era: Amid concerns that quantum computing could threaten the existence of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's minister of science and technology Tsung-Tsong Wu has noted that his ministry will continue to provide support to companies such as TSMC to help them maintain their competitiveness in the industry.