EOI April revenues slip on Ford production cut

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Excellence Optoelectronics (EOI) has reported April consolidated revenues of NT$287.8 million (US$10.2 million), shrinking 22.14% sequentially, reportedly thanks to reduced production at Ford Motor.

But the April sum hiked 298.60% on year, and those of NT$1.271 billion for January-April grew 26.20% on year.

Ford, which accounted for about 30% of EOI's consolidated revenues, temporarily reduced production at its plants in the US in late April to cope with short supply of car-use semiconductors, industry sources said.

EOI focuses on the North America market. Despite shortage of car-use semiconductors, North America-based clients have not downward adjusted order volumes for the rest of 2021, showing demand still exists despite deferment, EOI said.

As sea ports in North America are generally congested with cargo, EOI said it has shipped products to warehouses in the US ahead of original schedules.

EOI said its shipments for LED automotive lighting modules used in trucks will begin to increase in the second half of 2021.

EOI posted consolidated revenues of NT$983.5 million, gross margin of 22.14%, operating profit of NT$49.1 million and net profit of NT$34.6 million for first-quarter 2021.