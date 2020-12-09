Winbond November revenues up, Macronix down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Winbond Electronics, a maker of specialty DRAM and flash memory, saw its consolidated revenues climb 64.5% on year in November 2020, while revenues at ROM and flash memory chipmaker Macronix International fell 7.5% from a year earlier.

Winbond reported November revenues of NT$6.68 billion (US$236.5 million), down 2.8% on month. Winbond's consolidated sales consist of revenues generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology.

Macronix posted November revenues of NT$3.01 billion, down 21.7% sequentially. Market watchers attributed the company's negative performance during the month to a slowdown in its ROM shipments for Nintendo's game consoles.

Winbond's cumulative 2020 revenues through November surged 20.5% from a year earlier to NT$53.88 billion, while revenues at Macronix increased 12.9% on year to nearly NT$36.5 billion during the 11-month period.

The NOR flash memory market for 2021 will be favorable to both Winbond and Macronix, according to market watchers. The two chipmakers have also stepped up their deployments in the high-end automotive segment with their respective automotive-grade NOR flash solutions.

