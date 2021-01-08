Macronix sees revenue pick up in December

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

ROM and flash memory maker Macronix International has reported December revenue increased nearly 10% on month to NT$3.31 billion (US$118 million). Revenue totaled NT$10.16 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 7.3% on quarter but up about 6% from a year earlier.

Macronix saw its revenue increase 13.7% on year to NT$39.8 billion in 2020.

Macronix enjoyed stable ROM and NOR flash demand in the fourth quarter, while NAND flash demand was relatively weak, said the company.

Macronix has managed to expand its presence in the market for NOR flash for use in handset OLED displays, and has had stability in its NOR chip ASPs since the fourth quarter of 2020. The chipmaker has also seen demand for automotive electronics applications pick up since the fourth quarter, the company noted.

Macronix continued it is striving to be among the major chip suppliers for medical care devices, eyeing a bigger share in the market segment.

Commenting on market conditions in 2021, Macronix expects the NOR flash market to be favorable to the company.

NOR flash demand will be driven by Apple's iPhones and TWS devices this year, according to market sources, who estimated an around 10% rally in the memory contract prices for the first quarter of 2021. The overall NOR flash demand this year is promising, the sources said.

In addition, DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology and module house Team Group both saw their December revenues pick up. Nanya reported December revenue grew 3.7% sequentially to NT$5.08 billion, while revenue at Team Group climbed a robust 37.5% on month to NT$765 million.

Team Group saw its revenue increase 11.8% to NT$7.7 billion in 2020, while revenue at Nanya rose 17.9% on year to NT$61 billion.