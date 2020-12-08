Highlights of the day: AMD to have bigger presence in server market

DIGITIMES staff

AMD is posing a strong challenge to Intel in the server processor market, with its share in the segment standing a good chance of reaching 20% in 2021. In the memory sector, supply constraints in speciality DRAM and NOR flash are sending spot market prices up. The carmaking industry is also seeing disruption to production thanks to shortages of MCUs and other ICs.

AMD to further grow server market share in 2021: AMD is on track to see its share of the global server processor market reach 10% by the end of this year, with the share likely to reach 20% by the end of 2021, according to industry sources.

Specialty DRAM, NOR flash prices rise in spot market: Spot market prices for specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory have begun to rise recently to reflect rising manufacturing costs, with the price rally set to persist through the second quarter of 2020, according to industry sources.

Car vendors see production disrupted by IC shortages: Automotive OEMs, as well as first-tier suppliers, have seen their production disrupted by shortages of MCUs and other related ICs, according to industry sources.