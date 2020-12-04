Dynabook launches new notebooks

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Dynabook Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharp, has launched notebooks covering different market segments during the IT Month trade show in Taiwan.

With Sharp having acquired Toshiba's PC business, Dynabook is now a subsidiary of Sharp.

Dynabook Taiwan general manager Chin-Shin Chen pointed out that the company has been cooperating with Sharp's ICT team to provide customers high added-value solutions that integrate hardware, software and services.

Chen pointed out that the company is mainly enhancing its notebooks based on users' experiences and is looking to provide better user experience to differentiate from its competitors.

Dynabook Taiwan currently has local teams handling marketing and product design, while some models are also being produced domestically in orders to deepen its root in Taiwan.

Dynabook's production line in Taiwan only has a capacity of around 2,000-3,000 units a month and is mainly supplying to the North America and local markets. Dynabook also has production lines in China's Yantai and Hangzhou.

Dynabook launches new notebooks at the IT Month show

Photo: Company