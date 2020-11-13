IT + CE
Ennoconn reports better-than-expected 3Q20 sales
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing device maker Ennoconn recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.132 billion (US$726 million) in third-quarter 2020, up 13.87% sequentially and 2.42% annually, driven by robust demand for own-brand medical devices and products for online video streaming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to company chairman and CEO Steve Chu.

The third-quarter results were better than expected, and demand will remain strong in fourth-quarter 2020, with the pandemic lingering, Chu said.

Ennoconn's consolidated revenues include: own-brand sales by Austria-based S&T AG and Germany-based Kontron; system integration service sales by Taiwan-based Marketech International; ODM/JDM by Ennoconn itself, Taiwan-based Goldtek Technology and CASwell.

Europe accounted for 45.23% of the consolidated revenues; Asia Pacific except China for 25.18%; China for 15.06%; and North and Latin Americas for 14.53%.

Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.579 billion for October, falling 11.38% sequentially but growing 8.69% on year.

Ennoconn: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2020

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

21,132

13.86%

2.42%

57,559

1.05%

Gross margin

21.96%

(3.12pp)

(2.06pp)

24.07%

1.30pp

Operating profit

984

12.46%

11.69%

2,475

14.33%

Net profit

276

(8.00%)

(21.81%)

762

7.35%

Net EPS (NT$)

3.01

8.35

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Ennoconn chairman and CEO Steve Chu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020

