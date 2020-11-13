Ennoconn reports better-than-expected 3Q20 sales

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing device maker Ennoconn recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.132 billion (US$726 million) in third-quarter 2020, up 13.87% sequentially and 2.42% annually, driven by robust demand for own-brand medical devices and products for online video streaming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to company chairman and CEO Steve Chu.

The third-quarter results were better than expected, and demand will remain strong in fourth-quarter 2020, with the pandemic lingering, Chu said.

Ennoconn's consolidated revenues include: own-brand sales by Austria-based S&T AG and Germany-based Kontron; system integration service sales by Taiwan-based Marketech International; ODM/JDM by Ennoconn itself, Taiwan-based Goldtek Technology and CASwell.

Europe accounted for 45.23% of the consolidated revenues; Asia Pacific except China for 25.18%; China for 15.06%; and North and Latin Americas for 14.53%.

Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.579 billion for October, falling 11.38% sequentially but growing 8.69% on year.

Ennoconn: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 21,132 13.86% 2.42% 57,559 1.05% Gross margin 21.96% (3.12pp) (2.06pp) 24.07% 1.30pp Operating profit 984 12.46% 11.69% 2,475 14.33% Net profit 276 (8.00%) (21.81%) 762 7.35% Net EPS (NT$) 3.01 8.35

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Ennoconn chairman and CEO Steve Chu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020