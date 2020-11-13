Ennoconn reports better-than-expected 3Q20 sales

Industrial computing device maker Ennoconn recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.132 billion (US$726 million) in third-quarter 2020, up 13.87% sequentially and 2.42% annually, driven by robust demand for own-brand medical devices and products for online video streaming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to company chairman and CEO Steve Chu.
The third-quarter results were better than expected, and demand will remain strong in fourth-quarter 2020, with the pandemic lingering, Chu said.
Ennoconn's consolidated revenues include: own-brand sales by Austria-based S&T AG and Germany-based Kontron; system integration service sales by Taiwan-based Marketech International; ODM/JDM by Ennoconn itself, Taiwan-based Goldtek Technology and CASwell.
Europe accounted for 45.23% of the consolidated revenues; Asia Pacific except China for 25.18%; China for 15.06%; and North and Latin Americas for 14.53%.
Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.579 billion for October, falling 11.38% sequentially but growing 8.69% on year.
Ennoconn: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2020
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
21,132
13.86%
2.42%
57,559
1.05%
Gross margin
21.96%
(3.12pp)
(2.06pp)
24.07%
1.30pp
Operating profit
984
12.46%
11.69%
2,475
14.33%
Net profit
276
(8.00%)
(21.81%)
762
7.35%
Net EPS (NT$)
3.01
8.35
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020
Ennoconn chairman and CEO Steve Chu
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020