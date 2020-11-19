Bits + chips
Trend Micro top Taiwan global brand in 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Anti-virus software developer Trend Micro has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2020, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value Taiwan-based global brands based on an international appraisal system, MOEA said.

The top-20 Taiwan-based global brands have a total brand value of US$10.066 billion, increasing 4.90% on year.

Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2020 (US$m)

Brand

Company

Brand value

Y/Y

Trend Micro

Trend Micro

1,637

6.85%

Asus

Asustek Computer

1,524

(1.61%)

Want-Want

Want Want China Holdings

1,001

6.83%

Advantech

Advantech

626

12.59%

Giant

Giant Manufacturing

562

16.84%

CTBC

CTBC Financial Holding

549

(9.11%)

Cathay Financial Holdings

Cathay Financial Holdings

513

15.02%

Acer

Acer

422

(1.40%)

MediaTek

MediaTek

418

10.29%

Merida

Merida Industry

402

13.56%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

