Trend Micro top Taiwan global brand in 2020

Anti-virus software developer Trend Micro has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2020, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value Taiwan-based global brands based on an international appraisal system, MOEA said.
The top-20 Taiwan-based global brands have a total brand value of US$10.066 billion, increasing 4.90% on year.
Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2020 (US$m)
Brand
Company
Brand value
Y/Y
Trend Micro
Trend Micro
1,637
6.85%
Asus
Asustek Computer
1,524
(1.61%)
Want-Want
Want Want China Holdings
1,001
6.83%
Advantech
Advantech
626
12.59%
Giant
Giant Manufacturing
562
16.84%
CTBC
CTBC Financial Holding
549
(9.11%)
Cathay Financial Holdings
Cathay Financial Holdings
513
15.02%
Acer
Acer
422
(1.40%)
MediaTek
MediaTek
418
10.29%
Merida
Merida Industry
402
13.56%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020