Trend Micro top Taiwan global brand in 2020

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Anti-virus software developer Trend Micro has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2020, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value Taiwan-based global brands based on an international appraisal system, MOEA said.

The top-20 Taiwan-based global brands have a total brand value of US$10.066 billion, increasing 4.90% on year.

Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2020 (US$m) Brand Company Brand value Y/Y Trend Micro Trend Micro 1,637 6.85% Asus Asustek Computer 1,524 (1.61%) Want-Want Want Want China Holdings 1,001 6.83% Advantech Advantech 626 12.59% Giant Giant Manufacturing 562 16.84% CTBC CTBC Financial Holding 549 (9.11%) Cathay Financial Holdings Cathay Financial Holdings 513 15.02% Acer Acer 422 (1.40%) MediaTek MediaTek 418 10.29% Merida Merida Industry 402 13.56%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020